Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Arslan Farid Published September 18, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th September 2022 per tola for 24k is 148,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 127,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 148,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 149,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 127,300. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 128,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 18th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 148,500 Rs 136,097
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 127,300 Rs 116,691
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,730 Rs 11,669

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 136,097. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 137,272. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 116,691. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 117,699.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 18th September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 18th September 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 148,500 Rs 127,300 Rs 136,097 Rs 116,691
Karachi Rs 148,500 Rs 127,300 Rs 136,097 Rs 116,691
Lahore Rs 148,500 Rs 127,300 Rs 136,097 Rs 116,691
Islamabad Rs 148,500 Rs 127,300 Rs 136,097 Rs 116,691
Rawalpindi Rs 148,500 Rs 127,300 Rs 136,097 Rs 116,691
Peshawar Rs 148,500 Rs 127,300 Rs 136,097 Rs 116,691
Quetta Rs 148,500 Rs 127,300 Rs 136,097 Rs 116,691
Sialkot Rs 148,500 Rs 127,300 Rs 136,097 Rs 116,691
