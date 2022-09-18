Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th September 2022 per tola for 24k is 148,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 127,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 148,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 149,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 127,300. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 128,400.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 18th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 148,500 Rs 136,097 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 127,300 Rs 116,691 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,730 Rs 11,669

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 136,097. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 137,272. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 116,691. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 117,699.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 18th September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 18th September 2022 in different cities.