UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 21st March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 21, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st March 2023 per tola for 24k is 204,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 175,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 204,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 208,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 175,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 178,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 21st March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 204,700 Rs 187,627
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 175,500 Rs 160,874
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,550 Rs 16,087

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 187,627. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 190,835. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 160,874. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 163,624.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 21st March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 21st March 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 204,700 Rs 175,500 Rs 187,627 Rs 160,874
Karachi Rs 204,700 Rs 175,500 Rs 187,627 Rs 160,874
Lahore Rs 204,700 Rs 175,500 Rs 187,627 Rs 160,874
Islamabad Rs 204,700 Rs 175,500 Rs 187,627 Rs 160,874
Rawalpindi Rs 204,700 Rs 175,500 Rs 187,627 Rs 160,874
Peshawar Rs 204,700 Rs 175,500 Rs 187,627 Rs 160,874
Quetta Rs 204,700 Rs 175,500 Rs 187,627 Rs 160,874
Sialkot Rs 204,700 Rs 175,500 Rs 187,627 Rs 160,874
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039 ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039;s premier hub for innovation ..

8 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretar ..

COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate ..

9 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergove ..

COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Chan ..

9 hours ago
 Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Ranger ..

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Rangers, vows to take action against ..

9 hours ago
 US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Ye ..

US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Yellen, Raimondo to Beijing - Ki ..

9 hours ago
 US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to C ..

US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to China - White House

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.