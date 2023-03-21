Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st March 2023 per tola for 24k is 204,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 175,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 204,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 208,200. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 175,500. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 178,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 21st March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 204,700 Rs 187,627 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 175,500 Rs 160,874 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,550 Rs 16,087

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 187,627. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 190,835. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 160,874. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 163,624.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 21st March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 21st March 2023 in different cities.