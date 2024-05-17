Chinese shares close higher Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Chinese stocks closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.01 percent to 3,154.03 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.1 percent higher at 9,709.42 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 887.4 billion Yuan (about 124.9 billion U.S.

Dollars), up from the 847.8 billion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.

Shares related to real estate and general aviation were among the biggest gainers, while those related to home appliances and precious metals suffered major losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.12 percent to close at 1,864.94 points.