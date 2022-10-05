UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Decrease By Rs150

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gold rates decrease by Rs150

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs150 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs148,300 against its sale at Rs148,450 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs129 and was sold at Rs127,143 against Rs127,272; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs116,548 against its sale at Rs116,666, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1620 and Rs1,388.88 respectively.The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was sold at $1709 against its sale at $$1704, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

22 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

1 hour ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

4 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.