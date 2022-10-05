Gold rates decrease by Rs150

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs150 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs148,300 against its sale at Rs148,450 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs129 and was sold at Rs127,143 against Rs127,272; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs116,548 against its sale at Rs116,666, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1620 and Rs1,388.88 respectively.The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was sold at $1709 against its sale at $$1704, the association reported.