Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs 1,700 To Rs 250,200 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs 1,700 to Rs 250,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1,700 and was sold at Rs 250,200 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs. 251,900 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,458 and was sold at Rs 214,506 against the sale price of Rs215,964 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs196,631 from Rs197,238, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,780 and Rs.2,383.40 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to 2,395 from $2,412, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

2 hours ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

4 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

7 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

16 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

16 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

16 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

16 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business