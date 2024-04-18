Gold Rates Dip By Rs 1,700 To Rs 250,200 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1,700 and was sold at Rs 250,200 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs. 251,900 on the previous day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,458 and was sold at Rs 214,506 against the sale price of Rs215,964 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs196,631 from Rs197,238, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,780 and Rs.2,383.40 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to 2,395 from $2,412, the Association reported.
