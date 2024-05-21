Gold rates dip by Rs 1,900 per tola to Rs 248,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,900 and was sold at Rs 248,500 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 250,400 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,630 to Rs 213,048 from Rs 214,678 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 195,295 from Rs 196,788, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $21 to $2,418 from $2,439, the association reported.