Gold Rates In Pakistan On Wednesday 21 Aug 2019
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:19 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Wednesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 75532.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 960.21
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 75015.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 68765.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 969.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 74410.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 68030.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 968.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 886.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 75617.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 69315.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 66165.00