Gold rates up by Rs.1,200 to Rs.229,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs.229,400 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.228,200 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,029 to Rs.196,674 from Rs.

195,645 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.180,284 from Rs. 179,341, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively

The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $2,193 from $.2,187, the Association reported.