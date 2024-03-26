Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,200 To Rs.229,400 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs.229,400 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.228,200 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,029 to Rs.196,674 from Rs.
195,645 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.180,284 from Rs. 179,341, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively
The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $2,193 from $.2,187, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
More Stories From Business
-
French budget deficit widens but govt vows no tax hike1 hour ago
-
KPT shipping movements report1 hour ago
-
CDNS achieve Rs 65 billion in Islamic investment bonds2 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Digital Marketing Tools and Techniques'3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 20245 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran trade expansion discussed17 hours ago
-
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise18 hours ago
-
Govt committed to overcome inflation, increase trade: Jam Kamal18 hours ago
-
SECP issues circular regarding intimation of share transfer18 hours ago