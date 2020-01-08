UrduPoint.com
Government To Cease Bonus For LPG Industry : Khokhar

Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Government to cease bonus for LPG industry : Khokhar

Chairman of LPG Industries Association Pakistan Irfan Khokhar has said that the government has assured them to end signature bonus in award of LPG supply to provide level playing field to the all industry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Chairman of LPG Industries Association Pakistan Irfan Khokhar has said that the government has assured them to end signature bonus in award of LPG supply to provide level playing field to the all industry.He was talking to a press conference at FPCCI capital office here on Wednesday .He said thatfinally, the cartel of LPG industry bucketing unjustified revenues went into end as the Federal government approved the equal distribution of LPG allocation which will ultimately provide the relief in LPG gas price to public.First time in the history of the country, the all LPG marketing companies will receive the equal volume of LPG gas from public and private sector LPG producing companies on approved base price of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).He said that LPG Industries Association of Pakistan was struggling for the distribution of equal LPG quota for LPG marketing companies for last twelve years, the former democratic ruling regimes however seemed reluctant to take such a bold public interest step, however the incumbent democratic ruling regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf finally decided to ensure the equal distribution formula to provide level playing field for all LPG marketing companies.

Following the financial and business model of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), the federal government seems heartened to provide level playing field to LPG businessmen as eliminating the unjustified bonus signature, an additional piece of revenue on base price.Khokhar said that in a meeting with Special Assistance to Prime Minister, Nadeem Babar and federal minister of energy Omer Ayub give assurance to ensure the equal distribution of LPG gas volume to all LPG marketing companies to provide level playing field to all businessmen associated this particular industry.

He said that association will ensure the availability of LPG gas to consumer on OGRA approved base price on monthly basis.

