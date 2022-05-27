UrduPoint.com

Govt Announces Rs 30 Per Liter Increase In POL Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt announces Rs 30 per liter increase in POL prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Thursday announced to increase in the prices of petroleum products by Rs 30 per liter saying that the government had to take the tough decision only in the larger national interest of Pakistan.

"We understand that with this decision, our political capital would go down and we also know that our government will have to face tough criticism but national interests are more important compared to our political gains," Miftah Ismail said while talking to a hurriedly called press conference here.

He said the government had decided to raise the prices of the major petroleum products including Petrol, High-Speed Diesel, Light Speed Diesel, and Kerosene Oil by Rs 30 per liter.

The new prices of petrol would be Rs 179.86 per liter, that of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), Rs 174.15, Kerosene Oil Rs 155.56 per liter, and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) Rs 148.31. The new prices would be implemented from May 27 (12:00 am), he added.

He said despite this increase, the government still had to bear the loss of Rs 56.71 per liter on HSD, Rs 37.84 on LDO, Rs 21.83 on Kerosene Oil, and Rs 17.02 on Petrol.

The finance minister added that the government had also decided to protect the poor people by announcing a targeted subsidy that would be announced by the Prime Minister soon.

The government still had enough time of 14 months which is enough time to improve the country's economy.

He said the decision would also help stabilize the Pakistani Rupee and the Current Account Balance would also be maintained.

He said when the Imran Khan's government announced to fix the prices of petroleum products until June 30, the international price of crude oil was $90 while now it was $117 per barrel.

He said the current government had to bear the loss of over Rs 110 billion per month in terms of subsidy on petroleum products which was three times more than the expenditures needed to run the civil government for one month.

He said the rich people who were using more fuel were enjoying more subsidies which were unjustified.

Similarly, he said an average industrialist was getting a monthly subsidy of around Rs 1.2 million to supply his or her goods.

He said the International Monetary Fund had also linked its program with Pakistan with removing the subsidy, therefore "we had no option but to partially remove the subsidy".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Poor Oil Price Pakistani Rupee May June From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Webinar on critical thinking in Linguistics held a ..

Webinar on critical thinking in Linguistics held at Islamia University of Bahawa ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt making strategy to provide relief to poor peo ..

Govt making strategy to provide relief to poor people: Musadiq

2 minutes ago
 Discussion on "Decline of Social Values & Role of ..

Discussion on "Decline of Social Values & Role of Women in Society" held

4 minutes ago
 UK Car Production Drops by 11.3% in April - Automa ..

UK Car Production Drops by 11.3% in April - Automakers Association

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister assures justice to molested girl

Chief Minister assures justice to molested girl

4 minutes ago
 Uvalde Residents Accuse Police of Delayed Response ..

Uvalde Residents Accuse Police of Delayed Response Amid School Shooting - Report ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.