Govt committed to overcome inflation, increase trade: Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said that the government is committed to control inflation and increase trade to provide relief to poor people.

He said that federal government was seriously working on various directions to address all the current issues

under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here .

While talking to media persons during his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah to pay homage and offered fateha, he said that federal and provincial governments would have to resolve the challenges of

inflation. He said that country was passing through a difficult situation. He further said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) had set conditions for the government to restrict subsidy.

The federal commerce minister said that the government would have to make efforts for balancing supply and demand chain to provide relief to common man.

He said: "Improvement in the trade sector is a big challenge for us.

"

He further said that Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC) had been established to facilitate the investors and improve the investment process in the country.

Jam Kamal said that Pakistan will have to engage with the world and Africa is the region which has a wide scope for increasing trade.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party, MQM-Pakistan, National Party and other parties had played their part to form the government.

Replying to a question regarding the issues of Karachi's business community, he said that all the genuine problems of the business community should be resolved.

Answering a question, Jam Kamal said that there is a mismanagement in power and gas sector.

Replying to a question, he said that missing persons issue was under sub judice.

Earlier, the minister laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

He also prayed for the development of the country and wrote his impressions in the visitor's book.