Open Menu

Govt Committed To Overcome Inflation, Increase Trade: Jam Kamal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Govt committed to overcome inflation, increase trade: Jam Kamal

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said that the government is committed to control inflation and increase trade to provide relief to poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said that the government is committed to control inflation and increase trade to provide relief to poor people.

He said that federal government was seriously working on various directions to address all the current issues

under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here .

While talking to media persons during his visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah to pay homage and offered fateha, he said that federal and provincial governments would have to resolve the challenges of

inflation. He said that country was passing through a difficult situation. He further said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) had set conditions for the government to restrict subsidy.

The federal commerce minister said that the government would have to make efforts for balancing supply and demand chain to provide relief to common man.

He said: "Improvement in the trade sector is a big challenge for us.

"

He further said that Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC) had been established to facilitate the investors and improve the investment process in the country.

Jam Kamal said that Pakistan will have to engage with the world and Africa is the region which has a wide scope for increasing trade.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party, MQM-Pakistan, National Party and other parties had played their part to form the government.

Replying to a question regarding the issues of Karachi's business community, he said that all the genuine problems of the business community should be resolved.

Answering a question, Jam Kamal said that there is a mismanagement in power and gas sector.

Replying to a question, he said that missing persons issue was under sub judice.

Earlier, the minister laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

He also prayed for the development of the country and wrote his impressions in the visitor's book.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Africa Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Missing Persons World Business Poor Visit Man Pakistan Peoples Party Gas Commerce Media All Government

Recent Stories

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Mar ..

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz

1 second ago
 Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on ..

Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday

3 seconds ago
 National Polio campaign starts in five districts o ..

National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region

3 minutes ago
 PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayo ..

PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor

3 minutes ago
 PM, German ambassador discuss ties

PM, German ambassador discuss ties

3 minutes ago
 Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

3 minutes ago
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride o ..

BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award

3 minutes ago
 11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

12 minutes ago
 Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati War ..

Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..

12 minutes ago
 CM greets Hindu community on Holi

CM greets Hindu community on Holi

17 seconds ago
 Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

18 seconds ago
 Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for imp ..

Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Business