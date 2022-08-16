UrduPoint.com

Govt Increases Per Litre Petrol Price By Rs6.72

August 16, 2022

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

The authorities, however, have slashed the price of diesel by Rs0.51 per litre in the latest development for the next 15 days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2022) The federal government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol by Rs6.72 per litre for the next fortnight.

Finance Division announces that the government

decided to revise the existing prices or petroleum products to pass on the impact to the consumers in the wake of fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations.

However, the government slashed the price of diesel by Rs0.51.

Under the new changes, the price of petrol will be Rs233.91 per litre, diesel will be Rs244.44 per litre, kerosene oil will be sold for Rs199.

40 per litre, and the price of light diesel oil will be Rs191.75 per litre.

The new prices will be effective effect from August 16, 2022.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail had said that the Government of Pakistan is not in a position to afford any petroleum subsidies due to the conditions set forth for the country by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He added that the finance ministry will not impose any more taxes and levies on petroleum products, but reiterated that more subsidies were not possible at the moment.

