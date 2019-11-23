Govt Making Policy For Economic Stability: Abdul Razak Dawood
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:39 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Saturday said the government was making policy to increase exports and decrease imports for economic stability of the country
While presiding over a meeting about "Export Strategy" here, the advisor said that the government wanted to help investors and industrialists for promotion of local Industry. The work being carried out to make short and long term grand industrial policy, he added.
Economic Expert Tariq Ikram briefed the meeting on different aspects of the economic growth and proposed measures for its stability.