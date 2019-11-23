UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Policy For Economic Stability: Abdul Razak Dawood

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:39 PM

Govt making policy for economic stability: Abdul Razak Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Saturday said the government was making policy to increase exports and decrease imports for economic stability of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Saturday said the government was making policy to increase exports and decrease imports for economic stability of the country.

While presiding over a meeting about "Export Strategy" here, the advisor said that the government wanted to help investors and industrialists for promotion of local Industry. The work being carried out to make short and long term grand industrial policy, he added.

Economic Expert Tariq Ikram briefed the meeting on different aspects of the economic growth and proposed measures for its stability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Commerce Textile Government Industry

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia - ..

2 minutes ago

Brescia drop Balotelli after training ground bust- ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign office calls Norwegian ambassador to conde ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul, Tokyo Agree to Work Together on Setting Up ..

6 minutes ago

All set for holding bye-election LA-3 in free, fai ..

6 minutes ago

Over 200 acres of forest land retrieved of illegal ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.