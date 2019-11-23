Govt making policy for economic stability: Abdul Razak Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Saturday said the government was making policy to increase exports and decrease imports for economic stability of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Saturday said the government was making policy to increase exports and decrease imports for economic stability of the country.

While presiding over a meeting about "Export Strategy" here, the advisor said that the government wanted to help investors and industrialists for promotion of local Industry. The work being carried out to make short and long term grand industrial policy, he added.

Economic Expert Tariq Ikram briefed the meeting on different aspects of the economic growth and proposed measures for its stability.