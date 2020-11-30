UrduPoint.com
Govt Spent Around Rs 47 Billion To Revamp Power Transmission System, Says Omar Ayub

Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:54 PM

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power transmission system, says Omar Ayub  

Omar Ayub says that a misappropriation of 80 billion rupees has been detected in Nandipur Power project. He said Federal Investigation Agency has been asked to investigate into this matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2020) Around 47 billion rupees were spent to revamp power transmission system that was grossly ignored by the previous governments, said Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan said on Monday.

Omar Ayub Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in the past had signed expensive energy agreements to generate costly electricity and ignored refurbishing of the transmission lines.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv.

The minister said that owing to efforts of the PTI government, additional 4,275 megawatt of electricity was transmitted in last two years. He stated that a misappropriation of 80 billion rupees has been detected in Nandipur Power project. He said Federal Investigation Agency has been asked to investigate into this matter.

He said PML-N government shifted 70 percent of power generation on imported fuel, which enhanced cost of the electricity in Pakistan. He said now the PTI government is renegotiating expensive agreements with Independent Power Producers to improve the power sector. He said some of the PML-N leaders are misguiding the people by presenting false statistics.

Nadeem Babar said the PML-N government established LNG terminals, but did not build storage. He said now the PTI government is working on construction of North South gas pipeline as well as storage facilities at the LNG terminals. The government has invited the private sector for setting up of LNG terminals in the country, he added.

