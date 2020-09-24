UrduPoint.com
Govt To Follow Macroeconomic Fundamentals For Inclusive Growth: Hafeez

Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:44 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday said that the government was committed to follow macroeconomic fundamentals through effective policy making and targeted reforms with an aim to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth trajectory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday said that the government was committed to follow macroeconomic fundamentals through effective policy making and targeted reforms with an aim to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth trajectory.

Chairing a meeting of the Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board here, he stressed the need for building capacity of Pakistan Bureau of StatistICS(PBS) for providing reliable data which will help in effective policy making.

He also emphasized on active role of the coordination board for designing policies to address economic challenges like inflation, stagnant exports, resource mobilization etc.

The advisor also urged the role of public-private partnership (PPP) which can help the government in resource mobilization and desired that PPP authority should come up with a comprehensive plan of resource mobilization for socio-economic development of the country.

The other members of the Board present in the meeting were Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Special Secretary Finance, Governor SBP, Dr Waqar Masood Khan and Dr. Asad Zaman. Chairman FBR also attended the meeting on special invitation, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The Adviser Finance stated that the mandate of this high powered Board was to review the overall economic situation and coordinate policy actions in an effective manner to achieve on desired targets of key economic indicators.��� On the occasion Special Secretary Finance presented the current economic situation of the country and elaborated that the economy is on path of recovery.

He also highlighted the various policy measures adopted to achieve high economic growth and job creation.

Governor SBP appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Finance for making Technical Committee to design joint Macro-economic framework which will help in making effective monetary and fiscal policy being the prime objective of this forum.

He apprised that the policy rate has been kept unchanged at 7.0 % due to improved business confidence and growth outlook.

The current accommodative stance of monetary policy will support economic recovery.

Inflationary pressure is also expected to ease out in coming months due to various policy and administrative measures of the Federal and Provincial governments.

Adviser for Commerce and Investment mentioned that exports were $ 3.6 billion while imports were $ 6.9 billion during the first two months of FY 20/21, which reduced the trade deficit.

However, the performance of exports remained subdued in August due to the supply chain effect owing to unprecedented monsoon rains.

He observed that the exports will register sharp improvement in Sep 2020. He said that current account balance is in surplus, which will have positive impact on the exchange rate stability of the Currency.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission apprised the meeting that coronavirus has affected the confidence of both consumer and investors.

However, the Stimulus Package of the government and recent accommodative monetary policy are providing impetus to investment and growth.

Dr. Waqar Masood supported SBP Monetary policy stance and stated that its continuation will be helpful in economic recovery.

Dr. Asad Zaman emphasized upon the need of generating employment through growth and appreciated the present Fiscal Stimulus Package�of the government to enhance economic activities and employment opportunities, the statement added.

