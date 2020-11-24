UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI President Appeals Business Community To Compliance SOPs Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:59 PM

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has appealed the traders and industrialists to strictly compliance the standard operating procedures set by the government against COVID-19

The traders and industrialists must use face masks and hand sanitizer and also ask their employees to follow the same practices in letter and spirit, he said and added that they should avoid handshaking and disallow all those consumers to enter their business place who were violating the SOPs.

He also demanded the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and District Health Officer Hyderabad to launch mass awareness campaign against COVID-19 and ensure availability of required beds and ventilators in the hospitals in order to meet emergency during current wave of Coronavirus.

The authorities concerned should also implement the SOPs in hospitals and dispensaries so that doctors, paramedics and patients could be saved from pandemic, he emphasized.

