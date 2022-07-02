Hike in POL prices challenged in LHC today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Local lawyer Advocate Azhar Siddique says that increase in the prices of the petroleum products have turned life of the citizens miserable and asks the court to set aside the government's decision.

LAHORE (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2022) A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging recent increase in the prices of the petroleum products.

Advocate Azhar Siddique has filed the petition

and submitted that the Federal government has increased prices of petroleum products without approval of federal cabinet.

He submits that hike in the POL prices have caused increase in the prices of other commodities. The life of the citizens has turned miserable due to inflation.

The lawyer says that the fundamental rights of the citizens have been violated.

He has asked the court to set aside the increase in the prices of the petroleum products.