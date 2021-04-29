UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Shares Extend Gains At Close

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:32 PM

Hong Kong stocks enjoyed a second straight day of gains Thursday as Asian markets rallied in response to an upbeat summary of the US economy by the Federal Reserve and a pledge to stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy for some time

Hong Kong stocks enjoyed a second straight day of gains Thursday as Asian markets rallied in response to an upbeat summary of the US economy by the Federal Reserve and a pledge to stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy for some time.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.80 percent, or 231.92 points, to 29,303.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.52 percent, or 17.83 points, to 3,474.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.20 percent, or 4.71 points, to 2305.65.

