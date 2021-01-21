Hong Kong stocks close lower on 21 jan 2021

Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower Thursday as profit-takers moved in after five days of gains that have pushed the market to its highest in 20 months

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower Thursday as profit-takers moved in after five days of gains that have pushed the market to its highest in 20 months.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.12 percent, or 34.

71 points, to 29,927.76 after earlier topping 30,000 for the first time since April 2019.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.07 percent, or 38.17 points, to 3,621.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.53 percent, or 36.82 points, to 2,449.37.