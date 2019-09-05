UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Flat 05 September 2019

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:23 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Hong Kong shares ended flat Thursday, a day after a near-four percent surge, while mainland Chinese markets rallied on news that China and the United States would resume trade talks next month.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.70 points to 26,515.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.96 percent, or 28.45 points, to 2,985.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.93 percent, or 15.23 points, to 1,651.63.

