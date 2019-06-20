UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Extend Gains At Open

Thu 20th June 2019

Hong Kong stocks extend gains at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks extended a rally into a fourth straight day Thursday after the Federal Reserve paved the way for a cut in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index opened up 0.38 percent, or 106.

71 points, at 28,308.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.47 points to 2,917.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.08 percent, or 1.27 points, to 1,525.50.

