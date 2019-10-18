Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with slight gains Friday morning after Britain and the European Union hammered out a Brexit deal, while investors awaited the release of Chinese economic growth figures.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.23 percent, or 62.06 points, to 26,910.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.17 percent, or 5.01 points, to 2,982.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.14 percent, or 2.23 points, to 1,638.15.