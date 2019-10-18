UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Open Higher

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with slight gains Friday morning after Britain and the European Union hammered out a Brexit deal, while investors awaited the release of Chinese economic growth figures.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.23 percent, or 62.06 points, to 26,910.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.17 percent, or 5.01 points, to 2,982.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.14 percent, or 2.23 points, to 1,638.15.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China European Union Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Brexit Stocks

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

8 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

8 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

8 hours ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.