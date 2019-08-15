Hong Kong stocks rebound from early losses

Hong Kong stocks recovered to close higher on Thursday after an early slump following hefty losses on Wall Street over fears of a global recession

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks recovered to close higher on Thursday after an early slump following hefty losses on Wall Street over fears of a global recession.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 percent or 193.

18 points to end at 25,495.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.25 percent, or 6.89 points, to close at 2,815.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 0.53 percent, or 8.07 points higher, to 1,517.07.