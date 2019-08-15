UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Rebound From Early Losses

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:41 PM

Hong Kong stocks rebound from early losses

Hong Kong stocks recovered to close higher on Thursday after an early slump following hefty losses on Wall Street over fears of a global recession

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks recovered to close higher on Thursday after an early slump following hefty losses on Wall Street over fears of a global recession.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 percent or 193.

18 points to end at 25,495.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.25 percent, or 6.89 points, to close at 2,815.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 0.53 percent, or 8.07 points higher, to 1,517.07.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Starvation likely killed Franco-Irish teen in Mala ..

4 minutes ago

AJK observes India's independence day as black da ..

5 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price up to US$60.98 pb

16 minutes ago

'Why didn't you play?' S. Korean fan flies to Swed ..

11 minutes ago

Japan's new emperor speaks of 'deep remorse' in 1s ..

11 minutes ago

US Military Registers Explosion on European Rocket ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.