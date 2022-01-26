UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Start Slighty Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks start slighty higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with minor gains in the first few minutes of Wednesday morning following hefty losses at the start of the week but traders are keeping a nervous eye on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which ends later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.41 percent, or 99.29 points, to 24,342.90.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.28 percent, or 9.63 points, to 3,442.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked 0.34 percent, or 7.97 points, higher to 2,321.03.

