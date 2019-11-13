Hong Kong stocks tumble at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the beginning of Wednesday following another day of violent protests that have jammed up the city, with fears of further unrest to come.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.

12 percent, or 304.12 points, to 26,761.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.06 percent, or 1.80 points, to 2,913.02 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching 0.51 points lower to 1,613.68.