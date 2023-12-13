Open Menu

Huawei Awards Certificates, Scholarships To Talented Bulgarian Students

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Huawei awards certificates, scholarships to talented Bulgarian students

Chinese tech giant Huawei on Wednesday awarded Bulgarian students who participated in two of the company's programs this year

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei on Wednesday awarded Bulgarian students who participated in two of the company's programs this year.

Eighteen students received certificates for their participation in Huawei's "Seeds for the Future" global training program, and the top two of them will have the opportunity to go to China for a week in January 2024.

The company also awarded 50 outstanding Bulgarian students 2,000 euros (2,151 U.S. dollars) each in scholarships.

Wang Min, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, said at the event that since Huawei entered the Bulgarian market in 2004, the company has been committed to integrating the digital world into people's lives and building an intelligent world in which all things are interconnected.

"I believe that with the support of the Bulgarian government and society, Huawei will provide more opportunities for students, contribute to the development of Bulgaria and work hard to stimulate relations between China and Bulgaria," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Company Bulgaria January Market Event All Government Top Huawei

Recent Stories

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Sta ..

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Station

4 minutes ago
 Manchester United slide out of Champions League

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

9 minutes ago
 China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

9 minutes ago
 HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vic ..

HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vice president

9 minutes ago
 National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round match ..

National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round matches held

7 minutes ago
 CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development proje ..

CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development projects

7 minutes ago
Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

7 minutes ago
 SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial ..

SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial in army courts

7 minutes ago
 World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

7 minutes ago
 Two arrested in drug peddling case

Two arrested in drug peddling case

14 minutes ago
 PSX loses 1,146 points

PSX loses 1,146 points

7 minutes ago
 Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business