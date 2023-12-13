Huawei awards certificates, scholarships to talented Bulgarian students

Chinese tech giant Huawei on Wednesday awarded Bulgarian students who participated in two of the company's programs this year

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei on Wednesday awarded Bulgarian students who participated in two of the company's programs this year.

Eighteen students received certificates for their participation in Huawei's "Seeds for the Future" global training program, and the top two of them will have the opportunity to go to China for a week in January 2024.

The company also awarded 50 outstanding Bulgarian students 2,000 euros (2,151 U.S. dollars) each in scholarships.

Wang Min, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, said at the event that since Huawei entered the Bulgarian market in 2004, the company has been committed to integrating the digital world into people's lives and building an intelligent world in which all things are interconnected.

"I believe that with the support of the Bulgarian government and society, Huawei will provide more opportunities for students, contribute to the development of Bulgaria and work hard to stimulate relations between China and Bulgaria," he said.