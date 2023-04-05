MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia has restored hundreds of kilometers of gas pipelines in its new regions and the gas system there is no longer dependent on Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Wednesday.

"Our gas workers did a great job, they actually restored hundreds of kilometers of existing gas pipelines, built the necessary gas pipeline jumper in Melitopol - 72 kilometers (45 miles), thereby creating a gas supply system there is independent from Ukrainian systems," the official told a government meeting.