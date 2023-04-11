MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Tuesday an agreement, under which oil transit through Ukraine will be directly paid for by Hungarian oil and gas company MOL.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russia's State Atomiс Energy Corporation Rosatom.

"We have managed to agree that in order to keep the stable oil transit through Ukraine (to Hungary), MOL will directly pay for the transit to the operators of the Ukrainian oil infrastructure," Szijjarto said, as broadcast on his social media.