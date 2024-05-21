Open Menu

China Approves Fixed-asset Investment Projects Worth 320.7 Bln Yuan In Jan-April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM

China approves fixed-asset investment projects worth 320.7 bln yuan in Jan-April

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) China's top economic planner has approved 50 fixed-asset investment projects worth 320.7 billion Yuan (about 45.1 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months of this year.

These projects are primarily in the high-tech industries and water conservation, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) spokesperson Li Chao told a press conference on Tuesday.

In April alone, the NDRC approved 20 fixed-asset investment projects worth 115.2 billion yuan, Li said.

From January to April, the country's fixed-asset investment expanded 4.2 percent year on year to 14.

34 trillion yuan, buoyed by government policies designed to expand effective investment.

Boosted by government policies, investment in large-scale equipment renewals registered relatively fast expansion. During the period, investment in equipment and instruments rose by 17.2 percent compared with a year earlier, 13 percentage points higher than the overall investment growth pace.

Looking ahead, efforts will be made to fully leverage the role of market entities and guide the private firms to invest and actively participate in the equipment renewals and trade-ins of consumer goods, Li said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water China Guide January April Market National University Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

5 minutes ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

26 minutes ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

4 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

13 hours ago
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

13 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

13 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

13 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

13 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

13 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business