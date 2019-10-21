Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry welcomes consultative committee formation

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has welcomed the formation of consultative meeting for addressing reservations of business community of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has welcomed the formation of consultative meeting for addressing reservations of business community of the country.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the HCSTSI president has termed the formation of consultative meeting a good move which not only address the reservations of business community but also move the economy of the country towards right direction.

He said that formation of this community will also restore the confidence of traders and industrialists upon the government.

He thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman National Accountability Bureua Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal for fulfilling the demand of the business community and demanded the Advisor Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi to take business community onboard in respect of imposition of taxes.

He said the business community is ready to join the tax net, but one sided decisions in the past had created chaos among the business community which ultimately caused damages to economy of the country. The recent positive initiatives of the Federal government would help in brining stability in economy of the country, he said.