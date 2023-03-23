UrduPoint.com

Hyundai, Kia Recall Over 570,000 Vehicles Due To Fire Risk - US Transport Safety Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Hyundai and Kia are warning American owners of more than 570,000 minivans and SUVs to park them outdoors because the tow hitch harnesses may catch fire while they're being driven or parked, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said in a press release Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Hyundai and Kia are warning American owners of more than 570,000 minivans and SUVs to park them outdoors because the tow hitch harnesses may catch fire while they're being driven or parked, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said in a press release Thursday.

"Hyundai Motor America and Kia America have issued recalls for more than 570,000 vehicles, urging owners to park their vehicles outside and away from homes and other structures until the recall is remedied," the NHTSA said in the release. "An electrical short could potentially start a fire in the tow hitch harness module. Owners should contact their Hyundai or Kia dealership to schedule a FREE repair."

The NHTSA said owners should continue to park their vehicles outside and away from other vehicles or buildings, even if the

The affected vehicles, the release noted, are model years 2022-2023 Santa Cruz, 2019-2023 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2021-2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid, and 2022-2023 Kia Carnival.

In February of this year, Kia and Hyundai announced a voluntary recall of more than eight million cars in the US - the majority of vehicles sold by each brand between 2011 and 2015, to fit anti-theft devices free of charge. This is in response to a US crime wave which has targeted Kia and Hyundai cars because they are so easy to steal, with thefts of certain models which has increased more 750 percent in some jurisdictions.

