UrduPoint.com

ICCI Delegation Visits HITEC University Taxila To Promote Academia-industry Linkages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2022 | 09:28 PM

ICCI delegation visits HITEC University Taxila to promote academia-industry linkages

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Shakeel Munir, on Wednesday leading a delegation visited HITEC University Taxila Cantt as a part of efforts to promote academia-industry linkages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Shakeel Munir, on Wednesday leading a delegation visited HITEC University Taxila Cantt as a part of efforts to promote academia-industry linkages.

Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Hamayun Kabir, Engr. Azhar ur islam, Akhtar Hussain, Sheikh Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Saeed Khan, Rana Qaisar Shehzad, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Adnan Mukhtar, Ashfaq Chatha, Rashid Minhas, Umer Ismail and Khalid Chaudhry were in the delegation, said a press release issued here.

The delegation visited various departments and the display centre of the university, adding the delegation discussed areas of collaboration with HITEC University to achieve beneficial results for the industry and academia.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, appreciated the efforts of HITEC University, Taxila for providing quality education and excellent learning environment to its students.

He also shared the key issues of industry and hoped that the students of HITEC University Taxila would try to find out their innovative solutions.

He said that the developed countries achieved better economic growth by developing strong academia-industry linkages and we should follow the same approach to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country.

He said that universities were doing a lot of good research work and emphasized that they should focus on applied research and commercialization of research projects that would be more beneficial to the industry as well as economy.

ICCI President stressed that at least 50% content of the research works should be based on local content as currently majority of content in research works was based on foreign content.

He said that ICCI has already signed MoUs with various universities to promote academia-industry linkages, which are very important to produce demand-driven students and meet the needs of industry.

He said that ICCI would like to develop strong liaison with HITEC University to further strengthen linkages between industry and academia that would produce win-win outcomes for them.

Prof. Dr. S. Kamran Afaq, Acting Vice Chancellor, HITEC University, Taxila Cantt gave a presentation to the ICCI delegation about his university.

He said that advanced labs, innovative and interactive teaching methodologies, foreign qualified, experienced faculty, conducive research opportunities, and academia-industry linkages have all been merged to place HITEC University among top emerging universities of Pakistan.

He said that HITEC university gives a lot of emphasis on industry-academia linkages and would work closely with ICCI to take these initiatives forward. Both sides discussed a future roadmap for joint collaboration that would produce beneficial outcomes for academia and industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Rashid Same Taxila Chamber Muhammad Ali Shakeel Turkish Lira Commerce All Industry Top

Recent Stories

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants wo ..

National Assembly okays 25 supplementary grants worth Rs 254.187 bln for FY 2018 ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bu ..

Pakistan & Iran enjoy close friendly relations: Bushra Rind

4 minutes ago
 Two held for violating Sound System Act

Two held for violating Sound System Act

4 minutes ago
 District admin directs for measures to clean drain ..

District admin directs for measures to clean drains before monsoon: Tariq Marwat ..

4 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

6 minutes ago
 CM's aide inaugurates 5 MW feeder line at JEZ

CM's aide inaugurates 5 MW feeder line at JEZ

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.