ICCI holds its 39th annual general meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday held its 39th Annual General Meeting, which was attended by a large number of members.



The AGM approved the ICCI's Audit Report 2022-23 and ICCI Budget 2023-24, said a press release issued here.

The AGM also approved the appointment of ICCI auditors for the year 2023-24.



Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI highlighted the key achievements of his one-year tenure and briefed the participants about the efforts made to solve the important problems of the business community.



He said that his major achievement was to organize award ceremonies for the business leaders to recognize their services for the business community and give them respect and honor in society.



He said that business role model awards were organized in ICCI in honor of prominent investors of Islamabad, Sardar Muhammad Ilyas Khan and Chaudhry Abdul Majeed and this practice would be continued in the future.



He said that due to the improvement in cotton production, Pakistan is expecting US$25 billion in exports this year.

He said that the establishment of the SIFC through the efforts of the COAS is a welcome step to encourage investment in the country.

He said that bad times have passed and now we are moving towards a bright future.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that he has got another year to serve the business community and vowed that he would work harder to address the major issues and facilitate them in business development.

He said that ICCI has signed an MoU for the establishment of an Expo Centre in Islamabad and added that ICCI would organize more exhibitions including exhibition of women entrepreneurs in the coming year to promote business activities and exports.

He thanked all the participants for attending the AGM and assured that ICCI would continue to work for the welfare and betterment of the business community.

ICCI Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Ahsan Bakhtawari is making great efforts to solve the problems of the business community and hoped that he will deliver up to the expectations of the members in next year.



He said that Ahsan Bakhtavari has given a fund of one crore rupees from his own pocket for the development of markets, while Rs 10 million would be given by the ICCI and another Rs 20 million would be given by other prominent businessmen.



In this way, the Chamber will start development works in the markets with Rs 40 million. He said that for the first time, the sitting President ICCI had been given representation in the CDA board, which was a very positive development.

He said that Ahsan Bakhtawari would work in CDA Borad to protect the interests of the business community. He thanked the members of ICCI for their active participation in the AGM, which reflected their trust and confidence in the Chamber.