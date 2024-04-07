Open Menu

ICCI, IBECHS Agree To Build Expo Centre In Gulberg Greens

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and industry (ICCI) and Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) have agreed to construct a state of the art Expo Centre in Gulberg Greens.

The agreement was made when a delegation of ICCI led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visited the Gulberg Greens head office to felicitate its management, said a press statement issued by the ICCI here Sunday.

They also decided to join hands in terms of national development, promotion of exports, social and cultural events, the statement added.

Speaking on the occasion, the ICCI President said that the Chamber was willing to coordinate with the IBECHS for joint ventures aiming to attract foreign investment.

He said that Islamabad was the most important diplomatic, governmental, parliamentary and commercial hub, but still lacked the facility of a splendid Expo Center.

He added that the partnership between ICCI and Gulberg Greens for the Expo Centre would be a step in the right direction to improve the economy as this permanent facility would showcase the exportable products of Pakistan and boost exports.

He said that many countries including China and Turkey had increased their exports and tourism by organizing expos and hoped that this Expo Center would also help enhance exports and tourism in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan had great potential to boost exports and expressed the hope that the Expo Center would contribute positively towards achieving this goal.

On the occasion, President IBECHS Tariq Mehmood assured the delegation that Gulberg Greens would continue its cooperation with ICCI in the national development especially, the business activities.

More Stories From Business