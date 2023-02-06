UrduPoint.com

ICCI To Support Chakwal CCI For Establishment Of Industrial Estate In Chakwal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Chakwal is a very suitable place for the establishment of an industrial zone as it is located on the Motorway and provides easy access to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that the ICCI will fully support the Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the efforts to establish an industrial zone in the Chakwal region, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He said that the completion of this important project will promote industrial activities and investment in the area and start a new era of development and prosperity for the region.

He said this while addressing a luncheon reception hosted by Former President, Chakwal CCI, Khawaja Arif Yusuf, and its Coordinator in honor of newly elected President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, newly elected President of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari and Senior Vice President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hamza Sarosh.

Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, former president RCCI Dr. Hasan Sarosh, former provincial minister Sardar Yasir Sarfraz, FPCCI vice president Qazi Muhammad Akbar, former presidents Chakwal CCI Khurram Kamran, Nazir Sultan, Shahzad Sadat, Malik Ghulam Murtaza, Sheikh Haroon and Noor Sultan, prominent political and business personalities of Chakwal attended the luncheon reception.

Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari said that it is the dream of his father Zafar Bakhtawari to establish an industrial zone in Chakwal so that industrial and commercial activities in Chakwal can flourish in the area and youth of Chakwal should not have to go abroad or away from home in search of employment.

He said that a delegation of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce will soon meet with Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and Provincial Industries Minister S.M. Tanveer to discuss the establishment of an industrial zone in Chakwal.

