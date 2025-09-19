ICT exports surge 18.3% to $691 million in July–August 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances surged to US$691 million during the first two months of the current fiscal year (July–August 2025), reflecting a robust growth of 18.3 percent compared to US$584 million in the same period last year.

According to official data, the ICT sector remains at the forefront of the country’s services economy, driving record export growth and maintaining the highest trade surplus among all sectors.

The performance underscores the sector’s growing global competitiveness and its critical role in advancing Pakistan’s digital transformation agenda.