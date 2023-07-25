IDF Says Neutralizes 3 West Bank Shooters

Open Menu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Israeli military has neutralized three people who fired at soldiers in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"A vehicle with 3 armed assailants opened fire toward IDF soldiers conducting routine activities in Nablus earlier today.

In response, soldiers opened fire, neutralizing the terrorists," the IDF said on Twitter.

The military added that various military equipment, including weapons and cartridges, were located and confiscated.

The IDF also said on Telegram that there were no injuries among the soldiers.

