NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) India is prepared to invest into Russia's Vostok Oil Arctic project, India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said Wednesday.

"Very interesting. Yes. Categorically yes," Pradhan said when asked whether India would be investing in the project.

He added that the amount of India's investment would be determined at a later time.

Vostok Oil is a joint venture between Russia's state-owned Rosneft oil gian and Russian owned private oil producer Neftegazholding to explore oil reserves in the Arctic.