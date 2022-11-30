Inflation in Poland Slows for First Time Since Mid-2021 - National Statistical Office

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Inflation rate in Poland has slowed for the first time since mid-2021, the main statistical office of the republic (GUS) reported.

According to preliminary GUS data, inflation in November was 17.4% year-on-year and 0.7% month-on-month. The last time inflation for the month was registered at a level lower than the previous month was in June 2021, the agency added.

According to the GUS, energy prices in Poland rose by 36.8% year on year, fuel prices up by 15.5%, and food and soft drinks jumped by 22.3% over the year.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of its special operation in Ukraine. Disruptions in supply chains have led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar. In October, Poland registered an annualized inflation rate of 17.9%, the highest since 1996.