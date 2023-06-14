UrduPoint.com

IPO-Pakistan Launches E-filing Of IP Applications

Published June 14, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) launched e-filing system to receive Intellectual Property (IP) applications from the stakeholders in a ceremony held here at Arfa Karim Software Technology Park on Wednesday.

IPO Director General Shazia Adnan and PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf announced the GO-LIVE of Trade Mark (TM) Online Filing System with online payment. This initiative would ensure improved services in addition to the filing of trademark applications online, leading to cost and time saving for the applicants besides ensuring convenience.

On this occasion, the IPO DG Shazia Adnan said that Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan was committed to provide hassle-free services to its stakeholders, adding that digitisation process involved tireless efforts by IT teams of the IPO-Pakistan and the PITB.

Shazia Adnan said that with the launch of GO-LIVE system of online IP applications filing, the cost and time of trademark applications would decrease substantially thus benefiting the applicants. She added that work was also underway to digitise applications related to Copyright, Designs and Geographical Indications on similar lines.

While, the PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf assured his commitment for supporting the IPO-Pakistan in digitising their service delivery processes.

The ceremony was also attended by PITB Director General (business Development) Saima Shaikh, Director Syed Nayyer Ali, and the IPO Deputy Directors Kashif Latif Malik and Syed Anjum Raza Bokhari.

