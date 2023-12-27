Open Menu

IPO To Introduce Digitalization To Promote EODB, Fairness In Institution

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

IPO to introduce digitalization to promote EODB, fairness in institution

The Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Ambassador Farukh Amil on Wednesday said that the IPO was committed to introducing digitalization to promote Ease of Doing Business and fairness in work in the institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Ambassador Farukh Amil on Wednesday said that the IPO was committed to introducing digitalization to promote Ease of Doing Business and fairness in work in the institution.

Chairman IPO, Ambassador Farukh Amil told APP here that now we were strengthening the digitalization regime in the IPO so that the trend of Ease of Doing Business increases in the organization and facilities become available.

The visibility on indifferent platforms and public awareness are the major priorities of IPO at this time, which will make it accessible to the business classes and especially the youth, he informed.

The Chairman IPO said that at present, we were working on digitalization of IPO with the support of PITB, which was an important tool for modernizing institutions in the modern world, which provided facilities to the public and business classes.

He said that a large part of the population of Pakistan consisted of youth who were currently mostly connected to IT and social media and after this facility, they would be able to make online complaints or other facilities in IPO.

Farukh said that IPO was currently making the youth aware of IPO in universities and educational institutions, which would increase the trend of financial education among them.

He said that after automation in the IPO, there would be transparency and simplification of processes in the institution.

The Chairman PO said that recently, IPO signed a bilateral agreement with PITB for introducing automation in the institution, after this agreement with PITB, online payments and another documentation process would be made easy in the next two months and this would also promote Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in IPO.

He said with this agreement, you can do documentation or payment processes through 27 different channels including online banking which will provide convenience to people.

He said that work on this process started last October 2023 and now 17 forms could be submitted through the online system.

Farukh said that now people would not need to come to the IPO office for the process, the process had been simplified through 33 different modules.

He said that a technology-based solution had to be devised that would provide an easy mode of collection for IPO-PAKISTAN using digital mediums such as mobile applications and web portals.

This will also help IPO-Pakistan to integrate with all banking channels to monitor financial transactions related to multiple modes of collections which may result in increasing the revenue for the government and streaming the financial operations, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Education Mobile Social Media Po May October All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers f ..

Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-127

10 minutes ago
 Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh ..

Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh Hayat-joins PML-N

7 minutes ago
 Highways, connecting roads essential for developme ..

Highways, connecting roads essential for development, prosperity of province: Ka ..

7 minutes ago
 FIA arrest four-member gang involved in issuing il ..

FIA arrest four-member gang involved in issuing illegal CNICs to non-nationals

7 minutes ago
 Garbage burning becomes nuisance for Capital's res ..

Garbage burning becomes nuisance for Capital's residents causing respiratory dis ..

7 minutes ago
 Sukkur Barrage to close for 15 days

Sukkur Barrage to close for 15 days

7 minutes ago
Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart

Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart

22 minutes ago
 Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; money, bikes recove ..

Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; money, bikes recovered

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first foray into global jobs market wit ..

Pakistan's first foray into global jobs market with record agreements for manpow ..

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Finance, and Excis ..

Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Finance, and Excise Taxation, Ahmed Rasool Banga ..

14 minutes ago
 After treatment at Erdogan hospital, 35 kids, with ..

After treatment at Erdogan hospital, 35 kids, with club foot, now ready to walk ..

13 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhry escape indictment in E ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhry escape indictment in ECP defamation case

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business