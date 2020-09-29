UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq's August Oil Export Down 6% Month-on-Month To 2.6Mln Barrels Per Day - State Company

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:05 PM

Iraq's August Oil Export Down 6% Month-on-Month to 2.6Mln Barrels Per Day - State Company

Iraq has reduced the average daily export of oil in August by 6 percentage points month-on-month down to 2.6 million barrels per day, the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Iraq has reduced the average daily export of oil in August by 6 percentage points month-on-month down to 2.6 million barrels per day, the Iraqi State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) said on Tuesday.

In July, Iraq exported an average daily 2.7 million barrels of oil.

Total exports in August amounted to 80.5 million barrels, as opposed to 85.

6 million barrels in July, according to the SOMO. This includes 77.5 million barrels of oil sourced from the Basra field and 2.98 million barrels from the Kirkuk field.

Iraq's revenue from oil exports in August totaled $3.5 billion at the average crude cost of $43.3 per one barrel. The monthly revenue is the same as in July, when the average cost of one barrel was $40.7. The August revenue last year was $6.4 billion, with one barrel costing an average $54.4.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iraq Oil Kirkuk Basra Same July August From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

7 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

22 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues Resolution restructuri ..

37 minutes ago

World-class commentary panel to bring National T20 ..

46 minutes ago

Curbs against AI-India designed to hide crimes aga ..

50 minutes ago

US Presidential debate to influence crucial 5% und ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.