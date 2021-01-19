UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Exports Remittances Surge 38.16 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:36 PM

IT exports remittances surge 38.16 percent

Pakistan's information technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services have surged by a staggering 38.16% to US $648.940 million during July-November in the Financial Year 2020-21 in comparison to US $469.713 million during same period last year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan's information technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services have surged by a staggering 38.16% to US $648.940 million during July-November in the Financial Year 2020-21 in comparison to US $469.713 million during same period last year 2019-20.

According to performance report of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), an organization under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, this boost comes in the wake of strong IT Industry growth; IT & IT enabled Services (ITeS), export remittances comprising computer and call center services have surged to US $648.940 million at a growth rate of 38.16% during July-November of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $469.713 million during July-November of FY 2019-20.

An official of IT said the IT Industry has been a star in Pakistan's economy and has achieved positive year on year growth as a result of strong government support, skilled entrepreneurs and a talented workforce.

He said, PSEB has accelerated work on 'Training & Certification' programme under which 6,000 graduates and professionals would be acquainted with latest technologies, enabling them to meet the need of the contemporary world. He said, that the professionals would be trained during the period from 2021-23.

To a question he said, the growth has exacerbated shortage of qualified manpower for IT industry as "the Industry's main capital is qualified manpower and without a strong, qualified manpower base, Pakistan's IT Industry's growth momentum cannot be sustained.

Internationally recognized certifications, he said, are a quick and readily recognized benchmark mapped to a specific skill set based on standardized testing.

"Internationally recognized trainings are highly coveted particularly in the global information technology industry. Attaining international certifications provides instant recognition to IT professionals and recent IT graduates, who, without international certifications, would most likely go unnoticed by Pakistani and international IT companies.

International certifications would provide the level playing field to Pakistani IT companies and IT professionals in soliciting international projects. The trainings and certifications would be conducted free of cost or at a nominal cost, covering latest technologies such as machine learning, block chain, automated testing and big data analytics.

He said, that certifications would include AWS Certified Solution Architect, AWS Certified Big Data � Speciality, microsoft Azure Big Data Analytics Solutions, Scrum Master Certified (SAMC), Certified Associates in Python Programming, CCNA, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator and many others.

In order to ensure maximum capacity building of local IT eco system, the local training companies would be required to partner up with international entities such as Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco among others, he added.

The training program would significantly boost Pakistan's IT ecosystem and "effectively address the issue of employability of Pakistani graduates and significantly enhance their potential as a young techie, startup entrepreneur or as a freelancer.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage World Technology Young Same From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Hacking

Recent Stories

PDM will end their protest by 5 pm, says Sheikh Ra ..

8 minutes ago

CPEC projects heading toward progress on expedited ..

2 minutes ago

Emergency man Mohammad leads virus-hit West Indies ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrests main accused in rape, murder case i ..

2 minutes ago

FBI Receives 200,000 Digital Tips From Public Rela ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 21,734 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.