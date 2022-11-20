UrduPoint.com

IT Industry Can Squeeze Current Account Deficit: Faizul Haq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 09:30 PM

IT industry can squeeze current account deficit: Faizul Haq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Information Technology is the only industry in Pakistan having a trade surplus of 77 per cent can squeeze down the country's current account deficit from FY-23's projected US $10 to 12 billion to US $5 billion by financial year 2026.

A renowned economist, Faizul Haq said in a media statement here Sunday that replacement of tax holiday for the IT industry till 2025 with tax credit scheme had spoiled the opportunity in IT exports of up to US $500 million in FY-22.

It is pertinent to note that IT exports posted a growth of a whopping 47 per cent in FY-21 and 24 per cent in FY-22, collectively registering 87 per cent growth rate in just two-year from US $1.4 billion in FY-20 to US $2.62 billion in FY22.

Faizul Haq suggested that the government should extend a special export finance scheme (EFS) to IT companies; offering a discount of 600 – 700 basis points (bps) vis-a-vis policy rate; i.

e. 8-9 per cent EFS rate for IT exporters. This would not only enable the IT companies to achieve the FY-23 export target of US $3.5 billion, but also ensure exponential growth in IT exports for the period between FY-24 to FY-30. This exponential growth would mean earning up to US $15 billion per year in IT exports by FY-30.

He mentioned that the IT gaming industry alone in Pakistan could earn US $400 million per year, if the IT companies and freelancers were given incentives, thus liberating the earnings of the industry from the excessive regulation of the relevant institutions.

"They should be allowed to remit back, retain overseas or reinvest their earnings as per the complexities and expediency of exponential business growth in their IT businesses; albeit through the use of formal banking channels. This freeing up of their earned capital should be to the tune of at least 50 per cent," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Business Sunday Media From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.