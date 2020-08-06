UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Entrepreneurs Say Interest In Russia's Innoprom, SPIEF Economic Forums Growing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Italian Entrepreneurs Say Interest in Russia's Innoprom, SPIEF Economic Forums Growing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Preparations are underway for Italian companies to attend the 2021 editions of Russia's Innoprom industrial fair and St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) notwithstanding the coronavirus-compelled cancellations this year, Vittorio Torrembini, the president of the Association of Italian Entrepreneurs in Russia (GIM-Unimpresa), told Sputnik in an interview.

Italy was set to be an honorary guest at the 2020 Innoprom fair in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in July and to also send a large delegation to the annual SPIEF in June, but both events were canceled due to the coronavirus.

"Italy's interest is only growing despite the fact that things have changed this year because of the coronavirus. I think we will have more time to collect the most interesting initiatives and companies.

We now have time to better think about what we will do in Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg. So I think that next year will certainly be better than we expect," Torrembini said.

The Innoprom International Industrial Trade Fair, which is organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, has been held annually in Yekaterinburg since 2010. Each year, there is its own industry specialty to the fair and a partner country to chair it. The topic for 2020 was supposed to be Resilient Production, and Italy was selected as the partner country.

The SPIEF forum is one of the world's largest global platforms for economic consultations. Every year, it gathers high-level state officials, including heads of state and government, prominent businesses and experts, to discuss the most pressing economic issues on the regional and international agendas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Yekaterinburg St. Petersburg Italy June July 2020 Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

10 minutes ago

FM asks OIC, Muslim Ummah to be united on Kashmir ..

35 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz indicted in Ramzan S ..

47 minutes ago

PCB announces financial support for unemployed wom ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan witnesses improvement in recoveries from ..

1 hour ago

PM assures Hurriyet leaders to continue raising hi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.