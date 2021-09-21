Ittehad Founders Group wins SCCI polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The ruling Ittehad Founders Group on Tuesday made clean sweep of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Corporate Class elections by clinching all five seats.

According to the SCCI Election results, Adnan Yousaf, Amer Majeed Sheikh, Chaudhry Jahangir Rashid, Naeem Yousaf and Shoaib Imtiaz were elected SCCI Executive Committee members from Corporate Class.

According to SCCI PRO Tajjamal Hussain, Ittehad Founder Group candidates Adnan Yousaf got 388 votes, Amer Majeed Sheikh got 396 votes, Chaudhry Jahangir Rashid got 384 votes, Naeem Yousaf got 358 votes and Shoaib Imtiaz got 338 votes, while their rival Democratic Group candidates Hamayoun Riaz got 182 votes, M. Irfan Raghib got 212 votes, Shiekh Essam Javaid got 186 votes, Sohail Khawar Mir got 212 votes and Zulfiqar Ahsan got 209 votes.