UrduPoint.com

Ittehad Founders Group Wins SCCI Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:13 PM

Ittehad Founders Group wins SCCI polls

The ruling Ittehad Founders Group on Tuesday made clean sweep of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Corporate Class elections by clinching all five seats

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The ruling Ittehad Founders Group on Tuesday made clean sweep of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Corporate Class elections by clinching all five seats.

According to the SCCI Election results, Adnan Yousaf, Amer Majeed Sheikh, Chaudhry Jahangir Rashid, Naeem Yousaf and Shoaib Imtiaz were elected SCCI Executive Committee members from Corporate Class.

According to SCCI PRO Tajjamal Hussain, Ittehad Founder Group candidates Adnan Yousaf got 388 votes, Amer Majeed Sheikh got 396 votes, Chaudhry Jahangir Rashid got 384 votes, Naeem Yousaf got 358 votes and Shoaib Imtiaz got 338 votes, while their rival Democratic Group candidates Hamayoun Riaz got 182 votes, M. Irfan Raghib got 212 votes, Shiekh Essam Javaid got 186 votes, Sohail Khawar Mir got 212 votes and Zulfiqar Ahsan got 209 votes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Rashid Sialkot Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Four bodies recovered from separate areas of Bannu ..

Four bodies recovered from separate areas of Bannu

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 8,681 new COVID-19 cases, lowest i ..

Vietnam reports 8,681 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in month

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Slovak PM Calls Franchetti's Detention in Pragu ..

Ex-Slovak PM Calls Franchetti's Detention in Prague at Kiev's Order 'Dangerous P ..

2 minutes ago
 ECHR Says Russia Responsible for Litvinenko Death, ..

ECHR Says Russia Responsible for Litvinenko Death,Awards $117,328 in Compensatio ..

2 minutes ago
 India to resume vaccine exports from October

India to resume vaccine exports from October

22 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 2,543 new COVID-19 cases, total exce ..

Mongolia adds 2,543 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 280,000

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.