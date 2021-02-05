UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jahangir Khan Becomes Roshan Digital Account Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:25 AM

Jahangir Khan becomes Roshan Digital Account Ambassador

The HABIBMETRO Bank signed squash world champion Jahangir Khan as the ambassador for its Roshan Digital Account (RDA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ):The HABIBMETRO Bank signed squash world champion Jahangir Khan as the ambassador for its Roshan Digital Account (RDA).

The agreement was signed between Jahangir Khan and Mohsin Ali Nathani, the President and CEO of HABIBMETRO Bank, according to press statement received here.

"Mr. Khan is a legend not only in Pakistan, but throughout the world and it is an honor for HABIBMETRO and Habib Bank AG Zurich to have him as a satisfied client as well as an ambassador for our Roshan Digital Account," said Nathani while speaking on the occasion.

He added that RDA would be a game changer and would prove to be a great step for the banking industry and the entire country.

"HABIBMETRO takes great pride in serving Pakistanis with declared assets abroad as well as Non-Resident Pakistanis who are an integral part of the country's economy," he said.

"I have enjoyed a banking relationship with HABIBMETRO and Habib Bank AG Zurich for the last 40 years.

I am honored to be representing the Group for the launch of their Roshan Digital Account and to be one of the founding account holders of the RDA at the Bank," said Jahangir Khan.

Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative of State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

This account provides innovative banking solutions for millions of Non Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), and Resident Pakistanis (RPs) with declared assets abroad, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan.

NRPs can open Conventional and Islamic Banking Roshan Digital Accounts digitally from anywhere in the world and use the same to make bill payments, fund transfers and investments in Pakistan, remotely.

HABIBMETRO Bank operates with a growing network of 400+ branches in more than 135 cities across Pakistan. The Bank is a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich, which has a global presence in 10 countries across 4 continents.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Same From Agreement Industry Habib Bank Limited Million

Recent Stories

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

1 minute ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

2 hours ago

Fertilizer imports drops 24.84% in first half of F ..

24 minutes ago

Police arrest two peddlers

26 minutes ago

Sweden, Denmark to develop digital vaccine 'passpo ..

26 minutes ago

Dupont surprises the stars in Etoile de Besseges s ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.