Japan developing export base in Pakistan, opens labour market for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda said Wednesday that his country was focusing on developing a strong export base in Pakistan and was looking beyond the traditional sectors of textiles and automobiles.

During a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, the ambassador said that Japan saw opportunities of investing in food processing, fishing and agriculture.

He informed the minister that Japan was now embarking on a project of Human Resource exchange with Pakistan under which the Japanese labour market would be opened for highly skilled Pakistanis.

He said this would provide job opportunities in Japan to Pakistanis, especially in the areas of Information Technology and Science & Technology.

The ambassador praised the new Auto policy and stated that the Japanese businesses were encouraged by the incentives provided under the policy.

He also congratulated the finance minister on assuming his responsibilities on behalf of the Finance Minister of Japan Mr. Taro Aso.

The ambassador said that Japan greatly valued its bilateral relations with Pakistan and briefed the minister about operations of the Japanese entities in Pakistan and expressed confidence that business and economic linkages would further strengthen between the two countries.

Both reviewed the entire spectrum of business and investment relations and identified areas for further strengthening and expanding economic cooperation.

On the occasion, the finance Minister welcomed the Japanese initiatives for developing export base and assured of government's fullest support for the purpose. He opined that goods manufactured in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) should be exported.

The minister also appreciated and welcomed the Japanese initiative of exchanging human resources and suggested strong and close Japanese collaboration with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis as well as Overseas Employment Corporation.

The minister said Pakistan and Japan enjoyed sound friendly relations since 1952 which have been getting stronger with each passing day.

He lauded the cooperation extended by the government of Japan to Pakistan in the fields of education and infrastructure development.

He said that Japan was one of the major development partners of Pakistan, adding he firmly believed that the cooperation would further strengthen in multiple fields for the mutual benefit of both the countries.

The minister also touched upon the new Auto policy which had offered incentives to the new investors and would have a far reaching impact on the development of the auto industry in Pakistan.

The finance minister stated that with the introduction of the new Auto Policy Japan had the opportunity to further its investments in the sector which in turn would be beneficial for both the countries.

He said that he wanted Pakistan be able to generate exportable surplus in spare parts, so new investment would prove to be lucrative for both countries and invited the Japanese firms to start exporting automobiles from Pakistan.

The minister also thanked the Japanese government for debt relief under the second phase of G-20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). He assured the ambassador of his full support in improving the trade and economic relations between the countries.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood was also present during the meeting.