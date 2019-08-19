UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 19 Aug 2019

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:32 PM

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 19 Aug 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: FLC Fortune Clinkers M.T Lahore Tanker Ardmore Seavliant Tanker SHIPS SAILED: As Paola Seamax Bridgeport CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 77,560 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 16,546 metric tons of export cargo and 61,014 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 4,623 7,894 12,517 Bulk Cargo ----- ------ ------ DAP 6,045 ------ 6,045 Fertilizer 3,058 ------ 3,058 Clinkers ----- 8,652 8,652 Oil/Liquid Cargo 47,288 ------ 47,288

