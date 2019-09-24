Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling report 24 Sep 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Crown Vision Clinkers Xin Yan Tai Container Ship KSL Xinyang General Cargo Clemens Schulte Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Sea Power Diyala Beijing Bridge CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 77,338 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,140 metric tons of export cargo and 39,198 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 8,272 12,411 20,683 Bulk Cargo 3,094 ------ 3,094 Dap 2,303 ------ 2,303 Map 1,225 ------ 1,225 Clinkers ----- 25,729 25,729 Oil/Liquid Cargo 24,304 ------ 24,304